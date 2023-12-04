Warburg Pincus names Vishal Mahadevia as Asia head; Narendra Ostawal as India head
Anish Saraf and Viraj Sawhney will take on expanded roles as the firm deepens its focus on cross-border business services and industrials activity
Mumbai: Warburg Pincus said its long-standing head of India Vishal Mahadevia will assume a newly created position of head of Asia private equity, as part of its effort to promote next-generation leadership within the firm.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message