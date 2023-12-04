Mumbai: Warburg Pincus said its long-standing head of India Vishal Mahadevia will assume a newly created position of head of Asia private equity, as part of its effort to promote next-generation leadership within the firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narendra Ostawal, who joined Warburg in 2007, has been appointed head of India, while Anish Saraf and Viraj Sawhney will take on expanded roles, as the firm deepens its focus on cross-border business services and industrials activity, a media statement said.

Warburg Pincus has invested across 80 companies since its first investment in India in 1996. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firm also announced a series of promotions across Asia. In Singapore, Saurabh Agarwal who joined the firm in 2009, has been appointed head of Southeast Asia Private Equity. The firm made its first investment in Southeast Asia in 2013.

In China, Warburg Pincus said Frank Wei will step down from his current role as Head of China, after 20 years. He will continue to be Managing Director. Min Fang and Ben Zhou have been appointed as co-Heads of China Private Equity

With Mahadevia, Warburg Pincus is the 3rd private equity firm to promote its India head to an Asian leadership role. Blackstone promoted Amit Dixit to head of Asia private equity in 2021. KKR elevated Gaurav Trehan, its India head, to Asia head of private equity earlier this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahadevia, a 17-year veteran of the firm, joined Warburg Pincus in 2006 and has led the firm’s investments in the region since 2011. He will continue to be the global co-head of financial services.

“We were the first Private Equity firm to achieve scale in Asia, and we continue to benefit from the transformation of the economy and the rise of the middle class," Chip Kaye, CEO,

“The strength, maturity, and scale of our business across Asia positions us well to invest successfully as the economy evolves," Kaye added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warburg Pincus recently closed Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14 in October, with $17.3 billion of capital.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.