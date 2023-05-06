Warren Buffet says Apple is ‘better business than any we own’ at annual meeting2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Buffet on Saturday posted a rather gloomy prediction for the his own businesses, ‘the good times may be over’ he said.
‘Apple happens to be better business than any we own’, Billionaire Warren Buffett said at the Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual general meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Buffet and his partner Charlie Munger are spending all day Saturday answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting inside a packed Omaha arena.
