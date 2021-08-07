What they’re missing is that Buffett built this awe-inspiring collection of engines that take turns picking up the slack when another stalls out. It’s perhaps the only conglomerate that works exactly as intended. And especially now, its results can provide a scenic tour of the U.S. economy as each industry and state tries to navigate its way out of the pandemic. Still, every quarter investors obsess over the cash figure, which was $145 billion at the end of March. The only way Buffett seems to be spending it these days is through share buybacks because Berkshire has been a net seller of stocks and an M&A spectator for much of the past year. Later this month, we’ll learn what if any equity stakes he took during the period. (Notably, tech investments are a part of the portfolio now, including a large stake in Apple.)