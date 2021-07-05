Legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are enormously popular amongst almost everyone who invests or trades in equities. Markets don't only look up to their position sizing in various companies, the nonagenarian billionaires are also followed for their opinion on things that are not only limited to financial transactions.

In an interview with CNBC recently, Buffet said, “We made a lot of money but what we really wanted was independence," adding that the independence for them is the "freedom to choose who they associate with on a day-to-day basis."

Warren Buffett calls independence to associate with people you want to associate as“one of the luxuries of life."

"And we have had the ability since pretty much a little after we met financially we could associate with people who we wanted to associate with," Buffet said.

“What’s really great is if you can do what you want to do in life and associate with who you want to associate in life, and we’ve both had that spirit all the way through"

On being asked what characteristics he looks for in a business partner, Buffett gave an example of his first meeting with Munger at a dinner table. Buffett and Munger have been friends for more than six decades.

“I knew after I met Charlie, after a few minutes in the restaurant, I knew that this guy’s going to be in my life forever. [I knew] we were gonna have fun together, we were gonna make money together, we were gonna get ideas from each other [and] we were both going to behave better than if we didn’t know each other," Buffett said.





