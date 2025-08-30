Warren Buffett turns 95 today. 10 of his biggest investing lessons.

Don’t be afraid to take profits—even if it means paying a lot in taxes. While Buffett preaches “forever" investing, the reality is different. Berkshire has cut its formerly huge stake in Apple by 70% and reduced its interest in Bank of America by 40% over the past year or so. In recent years, Berkshire has exited sizable holdings in JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group, Citigroup and Paramount Global among others. The only two “forever" stocks in the Berkshire portfolio could be Coke and American Express.