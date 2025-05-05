Warren Buffett's ‘bull run’ at Berkshire Hathaway — whopping 55,00,000% returns, $1.2trn company, $167bn share value!

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett last week announced that he will retire from Berkshire Hathaway by the end of this year, and named closed aide Greg Abel as the next CEO of the conglomerate. The news triggered a wave of praise and acknowledgement for Warren Buffett's six decade long run at the helm, as many thanked the Oracle of Omaha for his wisdom, lessons and backing.
Amid this we take a look at his (and long time partner, late Charlie Munger's) “bull run” with Berkshire, from gaining more than 55,00,000 per cent returns over 60 years (1964-2024), to building the group to $1.2 trillion, and expanding Class A shares to worth $167 billion.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)