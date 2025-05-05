Flash Offer

Warren Buffett's ‘bull run’ at Berkshire Hathaway — whopping 55,00,000% returns, $1.2trn company, $167bn share value!

As billionaire investor Warren Buffett confirmed he will be stepping away from Berkshire Hathaway by 2025-end, we take a look at the Oracle of Omaha's six-decade “bull run” at the helm. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated5 May 2025, 11:20 AM IST
File photo of Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway who on May 3, said he will retire from the company by 2025-end. We take a look at the his six-decade long 'bull run' at the helm. (Photo by Johannes Eisele / AFP)

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett last week announced that he will retire from Berkshire Hathaway by the end of this year, and named closed aide Greg Abel as the next CEO of the conglomerate. The news triggered a wave of praise and acknowledgement for Warren Buffett's six decade long run at the helm, as many thanked the Oracle of Omaha for his wisdom, lessons and backing.

Amid this we take a look at his (and long time partner, late Charlie Munger's) “bull run” with Berkshire, from gaining more than 55,00,000 per cent returns over 60 years (1964-2024), to building the group to $1.2 trillion, and expanding Class A shares to worth $167 billion.

In Numbers: Warren Buffett's ‘Bull Run’ at Berkshire Hathaway

  • Warren Buffett delivered 55,02,284 per cent return on Berkshire's stock over the 60 years period from 1964 to 2024 in terms of per-share value, according to a report by Bloomberg.
  • This is 39,054 per cent on the S&P 500 stock index (with dividends included) or an annualised return of nearly 20 per cent — close to double that of the S&P over the same period (1964-2024).
  • Berkshire Hathaway is now the most valued company in the world, which is not a tech giant or oil producer, it added. The company's market capitalisation is at $1.2 trillion — eighth-highest in global public markets.

  • Further, the value of Warren Buffett’s Class A shares in Berkshire Hathaway is $167 billion.
  • The company has only paid dividends once in 1967, which Warren Buffett in his latest letter to investors said “seems like a bad dream.”
  • The diversified conglomerate has around 180 operating business (auto dealerships, chemical producers, chocolate producers, gas stations, home builders, power utilities, railroads, real estate brokers, and sports brands, among others) which generate an annual revenue of close to $400 billion, as per the report.

  • Berkshire's most prominent customer facing brands include Dairy Queen, See's Candies, Duracell, Geico, Fruit of the Loom, and Helzberg Diamonds.
  • Warren Buffett gained fame and investor confidence for handpicking stocks (Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, etc.) that exploded and now account for 70 per cent of Berkshire's $263 billion stock portfolio. He termed this as “one wonderful business can offset the many mediocre decisions that are inevitable”.
  • The group also has cash reserves around a record $347.7 billion till Q1 end, besides holding 5 per cent of US Treasury bills in circulation.
  • Till 2024, all Berkshire companies collective had 392,396 employees.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

