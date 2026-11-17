Legendary investor Warren Buffett on said on ​Monday he is donating about $5.47 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway shares to four charities led by his children. According to Buffett, 1,845,000 shares worth $1.1 billion will be donated to The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation, while another 3,690,000 shares worth $2.2 billion will go to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for his late wife.

The gifts are made up of 9.23 million Class B Berkshire shares.

Kindness compounds: Buffett According to the Associated Press, Buffett’s donation in 2026 is estimated to be more than four times as large as recent years' November stock gifts.

The 96-year-old said the goal is to grow the grants each year as he donates all his shares by 2034 to four charitable foundations associated with his three children.

He emphasized his faith in his children on Monday, writing that they “have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades” and that he trusts “their abilities and their fidelity.”

In brief comments, Buffett wrote that kindness “compounds” as he reflected on the “costless benefits” he and his longtime business partner received from their teachers. His good fortune, he said, “has come in the form of people who were kind to me and expected nothing in return.”

“This Thanksgiving, thank one of the selfless people in your own life,” Buffett wrote. “Better yet, be a benefactor for someone else.”

Following the donations, Buffett will ​have given more than $29 billion of Berkshire stock to those charities, which are led by his children Susie, 73, Howard, 71, ​and Peter, 68. He still owns approximately 13% of Berkshire's stock.

No gifts for Gates Foundation Buffett has also donated more than $47 billion of Berkshire stock to the Gates Foundation since 2006, though he stopped after last year following revelations about Bill Gates’ association with the ​late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday, Buffett said the decision was driven more by his belief in his three kids' readiness than Gates' ties to the convicted sex offender.

Considered by many the world's greatest investor, Warren Buffett told shareholders he was "more confident ​than ever about what lies ahead" for Berkshire, and that Abel had exceeded his expectations.

"That confidence is as strong as ever," Buffett wrote on Monday.