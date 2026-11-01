Warren Buffett hasn’t had water in 50 years; billionaire investor Bill Ackman reveals | Watch video

Warren Buffett's love for cola goes far beyond an occasional glass with dinner. The 96-year-old business icon is famous for drinking five cans of Coke daily. His love for cola has also featured in a memorable dinner story.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman recalled the evening on the Equity Mates Investing podcast this week. Buffett visited Ackman's home for dinner years earlier. Ackman stocked cola, knowing his guest's preference.
At the table, Ackman offered Buffett still or sparkling water. Buffett politely refused and chose his favourite soda instead. Ackman then asked whether he drank water at all. Buffett replied, “Bill, I haven't had water in 48 years.”
The remark was Buffett's own claim, recalled by Ackman. Ackman did not immediately provide more details about Buffett's water consumption.
Buffett has often joked about his fondness for cola. In 2015, he called himself “one-quarter” cola. He said the drink supplied 25% of his daily calories.
Watch Ackman reveal the dinner story:
Berkshire Hathaway shares reached a new high last week, signalling investor confidence after Warren Buffett's departure. Bloomberg reported that Class B shares rose as much as 3.2% to $543.06 on Wednesday, 28 October.
The shares crossed their previous peak from May 2, 2025. Warren Buffett announced his planned departure as chief executive the following day, surprising investors and colleagues. Shares then declined for months, reflecting concerns about Berkshire's future without its longtime leader.
The recovery offers encouragement for his successor, Greg Abel, less than a year into office. The 64-year-old has changed senior roles and begun spending Berkshire's large cash reserves. He resumed share buybacks and completed two major deals, Bloomberg reported.
These involved expanding home-building operations through Taylor Morrison and supporting Alphabet's artificial-intelligence investments. Berkshire is expected to announce third-quarter results on November 7.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Berkshire had invested another $330 million in Bending Spoons. The investment followed its $600 million purchase during the company's July stock market listing.
Berkshire's stake now stands at 4%, making it the sixth-largest investor, according to LSEG data. Bending Spoons will issue 10 million shares to Berkshire at $33 each. Its shares rallied 34% Wednesday, reaching $51.10.
The owner of Vimeo and AOL said the money would support acquisitions and strengthen financial flexibility. Its businesses also include Airtable, Tractive and WeTransfer.
Under Abel, Berkshire has increased investments in technology and artificial intelligence. Alphabet has become its third-largest common stock holding while Apple remains among its biggest investments.