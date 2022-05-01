Warren Buffett is back with one of his biggest buying sprees in years

Buffett and his deputies have struggled in recent years to find ways to put Berkshire’s cash to work in higher-returning assets, due in part to stiff competition from buyers including private equity firms as well as high valuations. But the Berkshire executives were back in action during the first three months of the year, adding more Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares and striking an agreement to buy Alleghany Corp. for $11.6 billion in cash in a deal expected to close in the fourth quarter. That’s in addition to the newly ramped-up Chevron and Activision bets.

