Warren Buffett prepares his middle child for the job of a lifetime

At 94, Warren Buffett is chairman and chief executive of Berkshire, the company he transformed from a struggling textile maker into a conglomerate with a market value of $954 billion. He has been planning for decades for what happens after he dies—with his company, and with his massive fortune. At Berkshire, Buffett has long said he wants his middle child, 70-year-old Howie, to succeed him as nonexecutive chairman to help preserve the company’s culture. Warren Buffett’s daughter, Susie Buffett, has also served on the board since 2021. A longtime Berkshire executive named Greg Abel is on deck to become CEO and run the business.