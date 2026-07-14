Warren Buffett removes Gates Foundation from charity list amid Epstein Files controversy

Warren Buffett has removed the Gates Foundation from his annual charitable stock gifts, CNBC reported. The omission follows a Wall Street Journal report that Buffett paused his usual donation to the Gates Foundation pending a review of its ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Since 2006, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman has donated more than $43 billion worth of Berkshire stock to the philanthropic organisation founded by Bill Gates and his former wife, Melinda French Gates. Buffett's donation was more than $4.5 billion last year.
With the Gates Foundation removed from the list, this year's donations will go to four family-linked foundations.
According to the report, Buffett will donate 9 million Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, while the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation will each receive 1 million shares.
“My goal is to dispose of all of my Berkshire shares within about eight years,” Buffett said in a statement announcing the gifts. “As I explained last year, my children are unfortunately growing older. I have every hope that the three of them are able to carry out the disposal of my shares by December 31, 2034."
Buffett, earlier this year, in an interview with CNBC, clarified that he had not spoken with Bill Gates “at all since the whole thing was unveiled.”
Asked whether the two remained close friends, Buffett said they had shared “great times together,” but added: “Until it gets cleared up ... I just don’t think it makes sense to do a lot of talking.“
This year, a trove of documents released by the US Justice Department reignited scrutiny of Gates’ ties to Epstein. The tech billionaire appeared in a congressional hearing this month and said his meetings with the late financier and sex criminal were “a grave error in judgment.”
He also stressed that he "did not fully understand the extent" of Epstein's crimes when he associated with the late convicted sex offender to raise money for his philanthropic foundation.
Gates also testified that he never witnessed any criminal conduct from Epstein.
Following the increased attention, the Gates Foundation commissioned a review of its past interactions with Epstein and intends to examine policies for vetting new philanthropic partnerships. Buffett has been in touch with the foundation’s leadership to learn more about those ties and the review, the people told the Journal.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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