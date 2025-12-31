Warren Buffett retires today: Billionaire investor to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO — Here's what in focus

Omaha-based investment giant Berkshire Hathaway's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Warren Buffett, is officially stepping down as the company's head by the end of the day on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, as the billionaire value investor will now move to a Chairman role.

Mint reported earlier on 5 May 2025, that the company has named Greg Abel, who is currently serving as the Vice Chairman of the company, as the successor to Buffett for the CEO role, effective from 1 January 2026.

In the company's 60th shareholders meeting, Warren Buffett informed the shareholders himself about the long-awaited succession plan announcement, declaring Abel as his successor. Greg Abel will take over the conglomerate, which has nearly 4,00,000 employees across multiple sectors.

Warren Buffett's journey snapshot Warren Buffett expanded Berkshire Hathaway from a struggling New England textile mill to a global conglomerate as of date, starting with buying up shares for $7.60 apiece in 1962, reported the news agency AP.

MarketWatch data show that as of the US stock market close on 30 December 2025, Berkshire Hathaway Class A stocks were at $755,400 apiece.

Warren Buffett's net worth stands at $152 billion, making him the 10th richest individual in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index as of 31 December 2025.

The data also showed that Buffett's net worth has witnessed a 6.7% or $9.54 billion increase on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025, with the latest change of a $833 million addition to the value investor's fortune.

Heading Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has routinely outpaced the S&P 500 returns by buying insurance companies like Geico and National Indemnity, along with companies like Iscar Metalworking, Dairy Queen.

Buffett has also been famous for his long-term investment in companies like American Express, Coca-Cola and Apple.

Learning from Warren Buffett Larry Restieri, CEO at wealth management firm Hightower, told the news portal CNN Business that he has learnt from Warren Buffett that discipline is the real excellence and one should set a clear direction while staying true to their principles.

“From Warren Buffett, I’ve learned that excellence really is a discipline,” said Larry Restieri. “Set a clear direction, stay true to your principles and execute patiently.”

Among others was Marcel Arsenault, the CEO of Real Capital Solutions, who told the news portal that Warren Buffett inspired him to think beyond money success.

“Warren inspired me to think beyond monetary success,” he said.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A shares closed 0.45% higher at $755,400 after Tuesday's trading session, 30 December 2025. The shares are set to trade again during the final trading day of 2025 on 31 December 2025.

Investors focus According to the agency report, Berkshire has struggled to keep up with the evolving pace of the industry due to its sheer size, while also struggling to find new and significant acquisitions.

All eyes will now focus on Greg Abel, who is looking forward to making an impact on Berkshire Hathaway's trajectory. However, the agency report highlights that the investors are not expecting any seismic shifts.

“I think the investment community would likely applaud Greg’s management style to the degree that it sort of buttons things up,” CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert told the news agency. “And if it helps performance, that can’t really be faulted.”