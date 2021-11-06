Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / People /  Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosts operating profit, cash hoard sets record

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosts operating profit, cash hoard sets record

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
1 min read . 06:04 PM IST Reuters

  • That surpasses the previous record of $146.6 billion in cash that Berkshire held at the end of the second quarter of 2020
  • Berkshire has continued throwing off cash faster than Buffett can put it back to work through deals or buybacks

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported improved operating results as it extended its rebound from the early stages of the pandemic, even as it cut back some stock holdings and boosted its cash hoard to a record.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported improved operating results as it extended its rebound from the early stages of the pandemic, even as it cut back some stock holdings and boosted its cash hoard to a record.

Berkshire also said it repurchased $7.6 billion of its own stock in the third quarter, reflecting its need to put cash to work as share prices regularly set new highs and purchases of whole companies appeared too expensive.

Berkshire also said it repurchased $7.6 billion of its own stock in the third quarter, reflecting its need to put cash to work as share prices regularly set new highs and purchases of whole companies appeared too expensive.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The repurchases and other stock market activity suggest Buffett sees greater value in his own company than in others.

Indeed, Berkshire ended September with $149.2 billion of cash and equivalents, and sold about $2 billion more stock than it bought in the quarter.

Third-quarter operating profit rose 18% to $6.47 billion, or about $4,331 per Class A share, from $5.48 billion in the year-earlier period.

Net income declined 66% to $10.3 billion, or $6,882 per Class A share, from $30.1 billion, reflecting lower unrealized gains on Berkshire's common stock holdings including Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp.

The share repurchases boosted total buybacks to $20.2 billion this year, and close to $45 billion since the end of 2019. Berkshire's share count declined further in October, suggesting it repurchased another $1.7 billion of its own stock.

Buffett's inactivity in purchasing stocks and whole companies has disappointed some investors and analysts.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Interest-free loan linked to insurance? It could be a fraud

Airtel posts stellar Q2 results; all eyes on tariff hik ...

SBI has done well on asset quality; it's time to focus ...

How Bored Apes are shaking up the NFT space

It stems in part from the stock market rally and the role of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which take private companies public, in driving up prices of acquisition targets.

"It's a killer," Buffett said at Berkshire's annual meeting on May 1, referring to SPACs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!