File photo of Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc
Warren Buffett’s charity lunch with crypto investor, who paid $4.5 million, postponed

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2019, 09:14 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Justin Sun bid a record $4.57 million this year to win the chance to dine with Buffett
  • Sun, who launched Tronix in 2017, said in June that he was hoping to educate Buffett on the benefits of crypto and the underlying technology, blockchain

Warren Buffett’s lunch with cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun has been postponed because Sun is ill, according to a tweet from his Tron Foundation. Buffett and Sun agreed to reschedule. The lunch had been set for Thursday, July 25 in San Francisco.


Sun bid a record $4.57 million this year to win the chance to dine with Buffett as part of his annual charity lunch auction. Sun, who launched Tronix in 2017, said in June that he was hoping to educate Buffett, a self-professed cryptocurrency critic, on the benefits of crypto and the underlying technology, blockchain.

