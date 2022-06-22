Warren Buffett’s estate planning sends charities scrambling

When Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates filed for divorce in 2021, they said they would continue to work together as co-chairs to run the foundation. Less than two months later, Mr. Buffett resigned as trustee amid an effort by the foundation to bring in more independent oversight. Ms. French Gates subsequently indicated she will shift more of her wealth among other philanthropies. Under terms of the divorce, she agreed to resign from the foundation in 2023 if either she or her ex-husband decides they can no longer work together.

