Warren Buffett says he's among world's '10 luckiest people': 'If my father had been a plumber...'

Legendary investor Warren Buffett, one of the world's richest people with an estimated net worth of around $147 billion, says luck has played as big a role in his success as talent or hard work.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman reflected on the circumstances that shaped his life and career, describing himself as one of the luckiest people on Earth.

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"Out of eight billion people, I may be one of the 10 luckiest in the world," Buffett said.

The billionaire investor, who will turn 96 next month, also credited his longevity for allowing him to build wealth over decades.

"I'm losing marbles at this point. I accumulated marbles for a longer time than I deserved. That's just a matter of luck," he remarked.

Early Exposure To Investing Changed Everything Buffett said one of the defining moments of his life was being introduced to investing at a young age by his father, Howard Homan Buffett, a stockbroker.

"Fortunately I got exposed, partly accidentally, to what I liked to do very early on, and that was just an accident," Buffett told CNBC.

He added:"If my father had been a plumber, I would not have."

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Buffett made his first stock investment at the age of 11, purchasing three shares of Cities Service for $38 each. The investment marked the beginning of what would become one of the most successful careers in the history of global investing.

Also Read | Warren Buffett and Bill Gates are still giving away their fortunes.

'Ovarian Lottery' And The Role Of Circumstance The investor has repeatedly argued that success is shaped by factors beyond an individual's control. He has often referred to what he calls the "ovarian lottery"—the idea that where a person is born, their family background and the opportunities available to them frequently matter more than talent alone.

Buffett popularised the term during Berkshire Hathaway's 1997 shareholder meeting and reiterated similar views in his 2024 letter to shareholders.

At the time, he acknowledged that being born in the United States and benefiting from the societal advantages of being a white male had contributed significantly to his success.

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"So favored by my male status, very early on I had confidence that I would become rich," he wrote.

Still Active After Stepping Down As CEO Although Buffett stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO last year, handing over the role to Vice Chairman Greg Abel, he continues to remain actively involved with the company.

Also Read | Warren Buffett to donate entire Berkshire fortune by 2034

Currently ranked as the world's 10th-richest person according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Buffett earned his first million dollars at the age of 32 before transforming Berkshire Hathaway into one of the world's most valuable conglomerates.

Philanthropy Takes A New Direction Beyond investing, Buffett has long been recognised for his philanthropy. In 2010, he joined The Giving Pledge, committing to donate 99% of his fortune to charitable causes.

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This year, however, his annual stock donation marked a significant shift. For the first time in nearly two decades, Buffett did not allocate funds to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ending a philanthropic partnership that began in 2006 and saw more than $47 billion donated to the foundation.

Instead, this year's donations will go to charities run by or associated with his family. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his late wife, will receive 9 million Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares, while the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation will each receive 1 million shares.

Buffett said he informed Bill Gates around three weeks ago that he would no longer make donations to the Gates Foundation.

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The decision follows reports that Buffett had paused future donations while reviewing concerns surrounding Gates' past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Reflecting on the matter, Buffett said:

"While it's distasteful, while he made mistakes, I made mistakes in hiring all kinds of people or choosing friends, and then finding out later that they weren't what I thought they were."

He added:

"I found nothing in there that was beyond what I could picture myself doing."

And concluded:

"No one bats a thousand in the business of choosing people."

Fortune To Be Distributed Within Eight Years Last year, Buffett announced that the Gates Foundation would no longer receive donations after his death and that responsibility for distributing the remainder of his fortune would rest with his three children.

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More recently, he accelerated those plans, saying he hopes his wealth will be distributed within eight years.

"My children are unfortunately growing older. I have every hope that the three of them are able to carry out the disposal of my shares by December 31, 2034," Buffett said in a recent press release.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.