Warren Buffett shared his morning breakfast routine, and it is not the typical CEO 5 am, health-conscious grind

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett who from 1 January 2026 transitioned from CEO to Chairman of his company Berkshire Hathaway, has over the years shared his routines and mantras whether in life or in investing.

More recently, as Warren Buffett handed over the reins of Berkshire to successor Greg Abel, a clip from the 2017 HBO documentary ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’ gained attention on social media for the Oracle of Omaha's breakfast habits.

Notably, the relaxed and every-man clip of the now 95 legendary personality stands in stark contrast to more medal-on-the-pedal 5 am, exercise, gym and healthy breakfast routine of many other prominent company chiefs.

WATCH: Warren Buffett's McDonald's breakfast on way to work The clip posted on X by user Trung Phan noted that the ace investor's 5-minute morning drive to work included buying a McDonald's breakfast daily — joking that he opts for the sausage option when markets are down, and bacon when markets are up.

Also Read | Who is Greg Abel? Next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway named by Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett's breakfast menu: $2.61, $2.95 and $3.17 options and how he chooses it The documentary clip shows Warren Buffett driving his car to work and noting that there's a McDonald's on the way, where he will “pick up something”.

He then proceeded to move into the drive-through and ordered the sausage muffin with egg and cheese and explained to the camera, “I tell my wife as I'm shaving in the morning. I say either $2.61, $2.95 or $3.17, and she puts that amount in a cup by me, and that determines, which of three breakfast I get.”

This particular order was the $2.95 option.

“When I'm not feeling quite so prosperous, I might go with the $2.61, which is two sausage patties, and then I put them together and pour myself a Coke. $3.17 is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, but the markets down this morning so passed up the $3.17 and go with the $2.95,” he added.

The humble spend are a surprise, given that as of 31 December 2025, Warren Buffett's net worth stood at $152 billion, making him the 10th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (.