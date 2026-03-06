Warren Buffett sold THIS stock for 50% profit and made a mistake worth billions — here's what you can learn

In 1966, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett flew to California to meet Walt Disney, the company's co-founder, to discuss plans for the company, which had opened Disneyland in the state.

Recalling the visit, Buffett said, “I went out to see Walt Disney. We sat down, and he told me (about) the whole plan for the company — he couldn't have been a nicer guy.” The meeting was fruitful, and Buffett bought a 5% stake in Disney for $4 million.

Advertisement

The ace investor explained, "The whole Walt Disney Company was selling for $80 million in 1966, debt-free. $4 million bought us 5% of the company. They spent $17 million on the Pirates (of the Caribbean) ride. Here was a company selling at less than 5x rides — and they had a lot of rides! That is cheap.”

50% profit a mistake? Here's why Warren Buffett thinks so… Just a year later, in 1967 (unlike his usual policy to hold for long), Berkshire sold its 5% stake in Disney for $6 million — a 50% profit. Looking back, the Oracle of Omaha called the sale a mistake.

"Mary Poppins had just come out. Mary Poppins made about $30 million that year, and seven years later, you're going to show it to kids the same age. It's like having an oil well where all the oil seeps back in. They had 200 films of some sort, they had 300 acres down in Anaheim, with Disneyland drawing 9 million people a year, and the whole place was selling for $80 million bucks!" he told an audience.

Advertisement

“And we sold 5% for $6 million in 1967 — that would be worth a billion now,” he told the audience, eliciting laughter; adding, “But that's something that conventional accounting does not pick up. That's the kind of mistake I made.”

As on date now, the same 5% stake in Disney would be worth somewhere between $8-10 billion.

‘Not a source of distress’: Here's what you can learn Answering a question about the Disney stock sale at the Berkshire AGM in 1988, Buffett again called the move a mistake but added that it is “not a source of distress”.

Advertisement

“I should have been buying; I forgot about holding, and that's happened many times. We think that anything we sell should go up subsequently because we own good businesses. We may sell them because we need money for something, but they're still good businesses. And good businesses are going to be worth more over time,” he said.

Here's what you can learn from Buffett when it comes to regrets — let it go. “Everything that I sold in the past, that I can think of, has gone on to sell for a lot more money than I would expect. That is not a source of distress… maybe some of the money went into Coca-Cola, so I don't worry about it,” he stated.

Advertisement

Today, Berkshire holds some of Disney stock. How? It funded Capital Cities' $3.5 billion acquisition of ABC in 1985 and the media company was later bought by Disney in the 1996 for $19 billion. The merger gave Berkshire a 3.6% stake in the conglomerate.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

X/ Twitter handle:

LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn