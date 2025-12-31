Warren Buffett stayed true to his ways in his final year as Berkshire CEO

He further pared Berkshire’s stake in Apple when tech stocks were still booming, and bought a petrochemical company with cash. But as the year drew to a close, it became clear Buffett’s biggest move in 2025 was his May announcement, from the stage of Berkshire’s annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., that he would cede his CEO post to Greg Abel at the end of the year. Even Abel was surprised by the timing.