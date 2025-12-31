In a year of record stock highs, artificial-intelligence moonshots and tense standoffs on global trade, Warren Buffett spent much of it watching, and waiting for the right moment to strike.
Warren Buffett stayed true to his ways in his final year as Berkshire CEO
SummaryBuffett spent the year eschewing expensive deals, selling more stocks than he bought, and adding to the company’s cash pile.
In a year of record stock highs, artificial-intelligence moonshots and tense standoffs on global trade, Warren Buffett spent much of it watching, and waiting for the right moment to strike.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More