Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman, son Howard to succeed

Warren Buffett steps down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, a post he has held since 1970. For now, he will remain a director of the company. The 96-year-old legendary investor announced the move in a letter to shareholders on Friday.
“I have served Berkshire since 1965," Buffett said in a letter to shareholders. “Sixty-plus years in, I still have the best job in the world. That is not something many people my age can say, and I have never felt better about what comes next.”
The company said Friday that Howard, Warren Buffett's son, will become Berkshire Hathaway’s new chairman. Howard Buffett has served as a Berkshire Hathaway board member since 1993.
“Father Time always wins,” wrote Buffett. “He has, however, been generous with me. He has given me the opportunity to see Berkshire reach a point where I am more confident than ever about what lies ahead.”
Buffett transformed the company from a struggling textile business into an approximately $1.03 trillion conglomerate with dozens of businesses, including Geico car insurance, the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Dairy Queen ice cream, Fruit of the Loom underwear and Squishmallows plush toys.
Known for his long-term strategy and focus on buying high-quality businesses at reasonable prices, Buffett delivered steady gains that outpaced broader markets, making him a trusted steward of capital.
Buffett stepped down as CEO of the company late last year. He was succeeded by Greg Abel.
“Warren’s impact on Berkshire and its owners is without parallel in the history of American business," Abel said in a statement. “The culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at the heart of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian.”
Meanwhile, Buffett said that he is confident with Abel and his son Howard leading Berkshire Hathaway.
“Greg runs the company; Howard will guard its culture and values – both worth more than anything on our balance sheet,” he said in the letter. “Think of Howard as a policy the shareholders own and hope never to claim against.”
However, Buffett's influence has extended far beyond Berkshire, as he has shaped generations of corporate leaders and investors through his emphasis on long-term thinking, disciplined capital allocation, and straightforward management.
CEOs across the US have looked to him as a sounding board on everything from acquisitions and succession to navigating periods of market turmoil, while his annual shareholder meetings became a gathering point for investors seeking insight into the broader business landscape.
Buffett first announced plans to step away from the conglomerate in May 2025, surprising shareholders and analysts despite his age. After decades at the helm, he had become synonymous with the company, making his succession one of the most closely watched in corporate America.