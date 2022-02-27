Warren Buffett still wants deals but can't find any attractive ones

Billionaire Warren Buffett says his company has benefited from some “extraordinary luck" in finding acquisitions like BNSF railroad over the decades, but he hasn’t had much of that in recent years as Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile has grown to nearly $147 billion. Buffett sought to reassure shareholders with his annual letter Saturday that he retains a strong appetite for acquisitions and stock investments, but he hasn't found many of either that interest him at today's inflated prices. In fact, Berkshire was a net seller of stocks again last year, unloading $7.4 billion more shares than it bought.

