Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed that he has two phone numbers on speed dial at his office. The second richest man of the planet revealed the personal information in his blog, Gates Notes. In a blog post titled, "Happy 90th, Warren!", Gates writes that he has his friend Warren Buffett's and his wife Melinda Gates phone numbers on his office speed dial list.

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates

Bill Gates paid tribute to his friendship with Warren Buffett’s on the latter's 90th birthday on Sunday. Gates recalls that that it’s been 10,649 days since the day the two first met in 1991 and established a deep friendship.

Gates add that Warren has incalculable impact on the world by committing to give virtually all of his wealth back to society.

Friendship is most important thing

“Of all the things I’ve learned from Warren, the most important thing might be what friendship is all about," Gates wrote in his blog.

Gates recalls how Warren explained the meaning of friendship when the both were talking to some college students.

“You will move in the direction of the people that you associate with. So it’s important to associate with people that are better than yourself. The friends you have will form you as you go through life. Make some good friends, keep them for the rest of your life, but have them be people that you admire as well as like."

Friends that you admire as well as like

“The friends you have will form you as you go through life." Gates writes.

“Make some good friends, keep them for the rest of your life, but have them be people that you admire as well as like. A person that I admire as well as like—that's the perfect description of how I feel about Warren. Happy birthday, my friend."





