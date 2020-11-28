Wary of new lockdowns, CFOs stand ready with covid contingency plans

Wary of new lockdowns, CFOs stand ready with covid contingency plans4 min read . 11:09 AM IST
Finance chiefs say they are better prepared to navigate inventory challenges and cost cuts than they were last spring
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Finance chiefs say they are better prepared to navigate inventory challenges and cost cuts than they were last spring
Finance chiefs say they are wary of new lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, but have contingency plans ready—in contrast to the spring, when restrictions caught many companies off guard.
U.S. coronavirus cases have been surging in recent weeks, with confirmed infections exceeding 100,000 daily since early November, while hospitalizations topped 88,000 on Tuesday. Certain states, including New York, Minnesota and Nevada, have imposed curfews or tightened other restrictions to contain the spread, reversing earlier moves to loosen regulations.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.