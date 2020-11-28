Wary of new lockdowns, CFOs stand ready with covid contingency plans

U.S. coronavirus cases have been surging in recent weeks, with confirmed infections exceeding 100,000 daily since early November, while hospitalizations topped 88,000 on Tuesday. Certain states, including New York, Minnesota and Nevada, have imposed curfews or tightened other restrictions to contain the spread, reversing earlier moves to loosen regulations.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in