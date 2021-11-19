Tesla boss Elon Musk turns out to be a doting father too. Musk, who often shares pictures of his son X Æ A-XII on social media, was seen attending a meeting with baby X on his lap this time. The video went viral with Musk followers reacting enthusiastically.

On Wednesday, Musk was speaking on SpaceX’s Starship program during a talk organised by the National Academies Space Studies Board. The entrepreneur started the talk with X on his lap. The entire time the baby was glued to the screen and was seen tapping on the table.

In the video, Musk was seen communicating with his 16-month-old son. When a confused baby X mistakes rockets as cars, his father corrects him.

A few minutes later X was taken inside.

Posting the video on Twitter, a follower writes, Thanks @elonmusk for bringing Baby X to the meeting! X looks very interested in Starship! To X, they are ‘cars!" — makes sense Rocket. Musk hits the like button for the post.

Thanks @elonmusk for bringing Baby X to the meeting! X looks very interested in Starship! To X, they are ‘cars! — makes sense 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nc3zvGXYz1 — Gail Alfar (Austin) (@GailAlfarATX) November 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Christian Davenport, Space reporter at The Washington Post, writes Elon and baby giving a Starship presentation. As he once told me, “Mars needs babies."

Elon and baby giving a Starship presentation. As he once told me, “Mars needs babies. pic.twitter.com/bC6tMuHs7Z — Christian Davenport (@wapodavenport) November 17, 2021

The video was later posted by YouTube channel SpaceXly.

It was actually a fun and delightful watch for the viewers. SpaceXly in the comment section said, can someone please decode the Martian language Baby X is speaking, I think it has a lot of information for us, the humans!

View Full Image It was actually a fun and delightful watch for the viewers.

Elon with the baby, chuckling as it coos at the vehicle that will likely be the fulcrum of humanity’s continued existence, is one of the most wholesome and heartwarming things I have ever seen.

Keep teaching that awesome kid of yours, Elon. We may need someone willing and able to carry your vision forward, said another on the Youtube channel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.