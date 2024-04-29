Watch: Elon Musk says he’s a ‘big fan of China’ as Tesla CEO goes for surprise Beijing visit after cancelling India trip
Elon Musk expressed his admiration for China during his surprise visit to Beijing after cancelling his India trip, citing ‘very heavy Tesla obligations’.
Elon Musk has said he is "a big fan of China". The Tesla CEO’s remark came after his company had cleared key regulatory hurdles and cleared its path to roll out self-driving software in China. It was Musk’s surprise visit to China, Tesla’s second-largest market after the US.