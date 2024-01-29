WATCH Video: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's prank video from 10 years goes viral, tests team's resilience
Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, shared a video on January 28 from ten years ago featuring an elaborate prank that unfolded in the company's Bengaluru office. The video, originally posted on YouTube, showcases Kamath orchestrating a fake police raid to test his team's resilience under extreme stress while injecting humor into the workplace.