 Shivangini

Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, shared a video of an elaborate prank he orchestrated in the company's office ten years ago. The prank involved a fake police raid to test the team's resilience under extreme stress and inject humor into the workplace.

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, shared a video on January 28 from ten years ago featuring an elaborate prank that unfolded in the company's Bengaluru office. The video, originally posted on YouTube, showcases Kamath orchestrating a fake police raid to test his team's resilience under extreme stress while injecting humor into the workplace.

The video begins with Kamath's message, stating, "We carried out a fake police raid in our office to see how the team reacts to extreme stress and to have some fun, of course." Technicians set up hidden cameras to capture every moment of the unfolding drama. Kamath hired actors to impersonate police officers who, armed with a fabricated Bombay High Court order, stormed the Zerodha office.

As the pretend police officers disrupted work and rounded up employees, tensions escalated, with allegations of involvement in a ponzi scheme and financial fraud. The video captures various reactions from employees, including Hanan, the head of client operations, who earned the nickname "angry man," and Venu, the head of operations, who remained composed, negotiating with the impostors.

The climax of the prank unfolded when all employees were herded into a room and temporarily locked in, awaiting the return of their "fugitive" boss. Nithin Kamath made a surprise re-entry, breaking the tension with a loud "Surprise!" instead of providing explanations. The elaborate prank left employees shocked, some in tears, and others laughing.

The video, initially shared on YouTube, has now gone viral with over 1.8 million views, garnering 13k likes and numerous comments. Nithin Kamath's creative approach to team-building through humor has not only provided a memorable episode in Zerodha's history but has also entertained a broader online audience. The decade-old prank video continues to circulate, showcasing the lighter side of corporate culture and the CEO's innovative approach to fostering a resilient and united team.

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST
