Wavemaker appoints Ajay Gupte as chief operating officer, South Asia

New Delhi: Wavemaker, the WPP-owned media, content, and technology agency, on Thursday announced the appointment of Ajay Gupte as the chief operating officer, South Asia. Gupte was earlier managing director, Wavemaker Indonesia. Apart from winning key accounts at Wavemaker Indonesia, Gupte was responsible for successfully leading the MEC-Maxus merger in Indonesia, according to the agency.

In his new role, Gupte will be operate from Wavemaker's Delhi office and will report to Kartik Sharma, chief executive, Wavemaker, South Asia.

Wavemaker has been created from the merger of Maxus and MEC media agencies in 2017. It handles clients such as fast-moving consumer goods firm ITC Ltd, telecom firm Vodafone, retail chain Shoppers Stop, auto giant Tata Motors, e-commerce platform Myntra, liquor company Pernod Ricard and Hero MotoCorp Ltd, among others, in the country.

“It is an absolute pleasure to have Ajay back in India. Under his leadership as MD of Indonesia since 2011, Wavemaker (erstwhile MEC) has grown exponentially and is now ranked as top three agency in the country. I am confident with his strong experience of agency and client domain, Ajay will be able to grow Wavemaker further as an agency of the future," according to Kartik Sharma.

Gupte has rich experience of over 23 years in media, sales and marketing spanning across markets such as India, Africa and Indonesia. Prior to joining Wavemaker Indonesia, he has spent over 15 years in India with Maxus (now part of Wavemaker) handling clients, including Nokia and Hero MotoCorp, to name a few. Before Wavemaker, Gupte worked across verticals at TVS Motor Company.

Commenting on the new role, Gupte said, “I am very excited to be back in India. The media scene in India is vibrant and offers unlimited opportunity for marketers. With our future-focused offering around media, content and technology, Wavemaker is uniquely positioned to deliver maximum impact for our clients. I am delighted that the next lap of my journey continues with Wavemaker where I can contribute to delivering this promise."