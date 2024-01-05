We aim to reshape India's beauty landscape with sustainable products, says Infinite Online Shopping's Bimal Thakkar
With Naturtint, Boldify, and Estate Cosmetics, Infinite Online Shopping targets Indian consumers who seek sustainable, cruelty-free, and innovative beauty solutions, says its founder and CEO Bimal Thakkar
In a bid to woo Indian consumers seeking sustainable and innovative beauty solutions, Infinite Online Shopping Private Limited (IOSPL), a company with extensive e-commerce experience across multiple categories globally, has recently unveiled three distinctive subsidiary brands in this domain – Naturtint, Boldify, and Estate Cosmetics – for the first time in India.