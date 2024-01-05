In a bid to woo Indian consumers seeking sustainable and innovative beauty solutions, Infinite Online Shopping Private Limited (IOSPL), a company with extensive e-commerce experience across multiple categories globally, has recently unveiled three distinctive subsidiary brands in this domain – Naturtint, Boldify, and Estate Cosmetics – for the first time in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The launch marked a significant milestone for both IOSPL and these innovative brands.

In an exclusive interaction with Mint, Bimal Thakkar, CEO and Founder of Infinite Online Shopping, speaks about the company's market strategy, future plans and more. Edited excerpts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How does the new beauty brand plan to compete with established brands nationwide? Naturtint, Estate Cosmetics, and Boldify are spearheading a beauty revolution, each armed with distinct strategies and offerings to challenge established brands. Naturtint pioneers as the first USDA-certified biobased permanent hair color line, emphasising pharmaceutical-quality ingredients. Estate Cosmetics opts for diversity, focusing on affordable, on-trend products with a strong ethical ethos, while Boldify targets hair care innovation, boasting water-resistant hair enhancement solutions.

How are the beauty brands suited for Indian weather conditions? Estate Cosmetics adapts by tailoring high-quality, budget-friendly products to resonate with Indian preferences. Boldify's water-resistant formula tackles diverse weather elements effectively, and Naturtint ensures lasting vibrancy across India's climates, appealing to environmentally-conscious consumers.

Could you elaborate on market strategy and target audience of each brand? Estate Cosmetics targets Gen Z and Millennials, prioritising ethical, cost-effective beauty. Boldify aligns with consumers desiring fuller hair, including fashion and celebrity industries. Naturtint caters to those seeking chemical-free hair colour, focusing on global trustworthiness and sustainability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What channels will the beauty brands use for distribution and retail within the country? Initially launching online, brands plan extensive retail penetration through partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores, and traditional outlets to cater to varying consumer preferences, ensuring wide accessibility.

Are there unique selling points or innovations that set the brand apart? Estate Cosmetics emphasises inclusivity, affordability, and adaptability to local preferences, earning global recognition for exceptional customer satisfaction. Boldify champions eco-friendly hair solutions with pharmaceutical-quality ingredients. Naturtint’s USDA Certified Biobased status and cruelty-free commitment appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers.

Leveraging international recognition, these brands employ targeted marketing and strategic activations to penetrate tier 2 cities, combining uniqueness, consumer trust, and market expansion for a resounding success. These new players are poised to reshape India's beauty landscape, challenging established norms with their innovation, ethics, and adaptability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!