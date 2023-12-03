We are at the beginning of a healthy IPO cycle in India: BofA MD Roy

MUMBAI : Corporate India has often been praised by investors for maintaining a stronger cash position and for being debt-free, Subhrajit Roy, managing director and head of global capital markets, Bank of America, said in an interview. He anticipates an acceleration in capital markets activity in 2024, in view of the deleveraging of corporate balance sheets and restarting of the capex cycle. Edited excerpts:

2023 has been a pretty good year for the capital markets. How do you see it?

2023 has been interesting and the activity has been in phases. The first four months were pretty quiet. Come May, and we see a broader risk appetite where block deals led the way. To be fair blocks have been resilient throughout the last couple of years, irrespective of the market condition. Every quarter it averaged $2.5-3 billion. This year was unprecedented. We saw deals of maybe $5 billion being executed in April-June. This is, of course, because demand side has picked up and supply was reasonably stable. It was never zero, unlike let’s say, initial public offerings( IPOs) and follow-on public offers which saw these periods of no activity in recent times.

IPOs have come back strong recently with the Tata Technology listing seeing unprecedented demand. Will this continue into 2024?

Yes, IPOs have been absorbed well as domestic demand has been strong. But they’re also now being balanced well by FII demand. Notwithstanding the overall FII trajectory, where we have seen the activity to be choppy. It is a very balanced demand scenario. And typically, the outcomes are also, win-win for both buyers and sellers, which is how trades can be done. Generally, corporate India sponsors have also been very thoughtful on the aftermarket. So, its an important part of decision making on how the stock trades in the aftermarket and how to price it for the IPO. Feels like we are at the beginning of a very healthy IPO cycle. Blocks and follow on will continue. Though there is a bit of a wait and watch on the elections nationally, what you could see if elections play out with no surprise, there will be a substantial surge in follow-on activity.

Many global brokerages upgraded Indian equities to outperform. What are your top picks in this scenario? How does India fit into your perspective, what is your stance, and why?

It is well flagged that within emerging markets (EM) India is among the top picks. Now, the first or second or third could keep changing depending on which other countries are there in the mix. But, if we look at reallocation of resources, new allocation of resources, emerging market, money market ex-China, everything seems to be favouring India from their perspective.

What is your take on India becoming part of the GBI-EM, the JP Morgan index from June? Is there a flip side to this?

It’s too early to say. But, from Indian market maturity standpoint it is inevitable. It is a question of when not if, and only time will tell if the Indian market has matured to handle orderly inflows and outflows. With markets turning more liquid the ability to handle vertical inflows more credibly ( will grow) so we will get there.

Second quarter results have been in-line with earnings estimates but top line has moderated. What is the outlook on core performance for the upcoming quarters?

Part of the reason why we have seen earnings beat expectations is the fact that input pressures have eased and so have supply chain disruptions, and raw material costs. Also, corporate entities have become more efficient in managing costs in general, that has been an important mantra post-covid. Which is why our earnings have been pretty well managed, apart from some disruptions here and there. On the overall revenue side, we still feel conservative again. The only aspects we do not have a full hang of is consumption growth across verticals. There is a lot of talk about top tier, bottom tier, experiential consumption, product consumption, urban consumption, and global consumption. The jury’s still out on what is a resilient rate. But generally, if you see the takeoff of consumption in this festive season, people are simply bullish on how this festive season has passed, and probably will get a better colour, once December numbers are out.

Now that the large corporates have deleveraged and banks, too, have cleaned up their balance sheets, will India Inc.’s animal spirits return?

Some of that decision-making may trigger around the (general) election outcome as well as it’s a big event. If we generally speak to corporate India, there is a pro-capitalist mindset right now. Will every capex lead to equity funding? Probably not. But the point is capex, if it’s zero, capex is minus at some point of time, if not this year or the next year, it will be in the year after.

What is important to note is that corporate India’s attitude towards equity or debt, especially through covid has been re-based to a higher level where we will have preference for cash.

We don’t mind sitting on more cash than being more pro-debt. So, they would probably sit on more cash than debt, more than what a corporate finance person would suggest about the ideal equity ratio. We frequently find investors reward corporate India for being more cash-positive than being in debt.