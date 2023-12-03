We are at the beginning of a healthy IPO cycle in India: BofA MD Roy
Summary
- Subhrajit Roy anticipates an acceleration in capital markets activity in 2024, in view of the deleveraging of corporate balance sheets and restarting of the capex cycle.
MUMBAI : Corporate India has often been praised by investors for maintaining a stronger cash position and for being debt-free, Subhrajit Roy, managing director and head of global capital markets, Bank of America, said in an interview. He anticipates an acceleration in capital markets activity in 2024, in view of the deleveraging of corporate balance sheets and restarting of the capex cycle. Edited excerpts: