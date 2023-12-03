We are at the beginning of a healthy IPO cycle in India: BofA MD Roy

IPOs have come back strong recently with the Tata Technology listing seeing unprecedented demand. Will this continue into 2024?

Yes, IPOs have been absorbed well as domestic demand has been strong. But they’re also now being balanced well by FII demand. Notwithstanding the overall FII trajectory, where we have seen the activity to be choppy. It is a very balanced demand scenario. And typically, the outcomes are also, win-win for both buyers and sellers, which is how trades can be done. Generally, corporate India sponsors have also been very thoughtful on the aftermarket. So, its an important part of decision making on how the stock trades in the aftermarket and how to price it for the IPO. Feels like we are at the beginning of a very healthy IPO cycle. Blocks and follow on will continue. Though there is a bit of a wait and watch on the elections nationally, what you could see if elections play out with no surprise, there will be a substantial surge in follow-on activity.