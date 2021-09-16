Considering both India and the US for listing: Byju Raveendran

Tynker will enhance our platform since it is self-learning and will offer the options to users to use Byju’s to get synchronous learning support from our teachers. Also, we will take Tynker and Epic to India. We depend on these platforms for product enhancement and distribution. With (the US acquisitions of) Epic, Tynker and Osmo, we are already covering 80% of kids in the US (in kindergarten to grade 12 learning segment). We might bring our US acquisitions, under the Byju’s brand name, but it’s still early days and we are figuring it out.