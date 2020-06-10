We have written to RBI seeking a restructuring package. Nothing has been announced so far. Our recommendation is not for a blanket debt recast and we are ready to go by the spirit of the 7 June circular on stressed asset resolution. We are ready to adhere to the circular so that the mistakes that happened earlier are not repeated this time round and there is no kicking the can down the road. Lenders are seeking some amendments like allowing debt recast without downgrading an asset and retaining good promoters. If you see, banks are not diluting the circular but are asking for some amendments in it to cope with the covid-19 situation. It may be difficult to go ahead with debt recast if RBI does not allow it as the provisions needed to be set aside will be huge and could be possible only in a few cases. When there are multiple banks involved, getting consensus from everyone becomes difficult.