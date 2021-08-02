‘We are feeling liberated’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Everyone seeks better financial outcomes. You do as well, I do as well, there’s no end to “better". We do what we can do, and we still make losses. We use tech to make sure their earnings per hour keep going up, but there’s nothing overnight that we can do. This is a money-in money-out business. We can’t have more money going out of the business than the money coming inside the business. Our rider NPS is so high. They say look I have a job, I’m able to feed my family, I make more money than I was making as a driver, I make more money than I was as a restaurant waiter, this is really good, thank you. That’s the general sentiment. In terms of working conditions, we provide insurance, we do training, we do grooming… At the end of the day, it’s about whether you are getting a fair wage for your effort. The narrative of more—I understand and respect the sentiment, but it’s not possible. People come here to work with us because this is a better income-earning opportunity than anything else out there. Then I don’t get why we are being crucified here. It’s their choice. To all the people who complain about this, I would urge them to create a platform where they can create better jobs for these 200,000 people. We will send these guys to those platforms so that they can get better terms and we will find a different part of the society to be able to empower them to do better than they are doing right now. That’s how it should work. I think the team is doing a great job. We are always focused on doing more for them, doing better for them.