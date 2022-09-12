We are going after youth aspiring for Apple Watch: Fire-Boltt chief

When we started in 2015, our vision and mission was to make India fitter by providing the best in segment wearables. Back then, we were one of the first wearable tech companies in India, with very little competition. We innovated a lot with sensor technology on how sensors can track your daily fitness from running movement to speed, and other technical metrics that were helpful for athletes and cyclists. But at that time, the market was very small and new. It was difficult to acquire customers. People didn’t really understand the meaning of wearable tech as such. So, it took us some time to get going.