BENGALURU : It’s been two full quarters for Thierry Delaporte in the hot seat as the CEO and MD of Wipro Ltd . For the third quarter-ended December, Wipro posted a dollar revenue growth of 3.9% sequentially, its highest in 36 quarters. Delaporte embarked on a five-point strategy that revolves around growth, focus and scale, offerings, building talent with domain expertise, and simplification of the operating model. As part of simplifying its organizational structure, effective 1 January, Wipro has also replaced the existing structure of various strategic business units, service lines and geographies with four strategic market units (SMUs) and two global business lines (GBLs). In an interview, Delaporte spoke about how Wipro has changed, demand environment and growth areas. Edited excerpts:

In the two quarters in your role as Wipro chief, what has gone well and what are your immediate priorities?

It would be naive for me to assume that in six months we have done everything I wanted to accomplish. I am pleased about where we are after six months, and I believe that we have hit the target I had in mind. One is really about getting up-to-speed and be operational on client relationships, operational priorities, and so on. That has happened quite rapidly considering the context of covid. We have not wasted time and turned into execution. Being able to go live with the new organizational structure on 1 January is quite impressive. We have simplified and created a more efficient organization with less people focusing on internal issues, less internal frictions, and more opportunity to dedicate time to clients. There is absolute focus on our clients. The appetite, the energy, and the engagement of the leadership team on deals, is probably greater than it has ever been. So, it’s really the intensity in the market. Then, it’s about the level of discipline. Today, we have a team where people know their roles and responsibilities with clear KPIs (key performance indicators).

How do you see the overall demand environment? Will we see a slowdown in digital investments from clients?

I don't think so. In the context of the pandemic, where industries are suffering in most of the countries, technology has become more important than ever. And I have seen several of the clients who haven't invested in technology, are running behind the competition. They need to accelerate now. They don't cut down on transformation programs and on technology investments. Cloud adoption in Europe has accelerated over the last month. And we know that cloud is a journey for an organization and it is going to last for more than few months.

What’s your strategy to drive growth in the European market?

In the new organizational structure, we have four main regions – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA). The region in Europe is structured by regions which include the UK and Ireland, Nordics, Germany, Benelux, South Europe, Spain, Italy, and France. In each of these regions, we have invested in talent and appointed new heads of these countries. In Europe, it's important to combine the global expertise and the local connects. And finally, we will also increase and accelerate the pace of mergers and acquisitions in Europe.

How do you see the impact of the new H1B visa norms and how do you perceive the incoming Joe Biden government in the US?

We have proven over the last few years that we are pretty good at adapting to the evolving visa regulations in America. Around 70% of our people in the US is local talent. So, changes in visa regulations will not be relevant for them. We are not worried or anxious at all about this evolution. We will continue to combine the power of a global organization with the need to continue to invest locally. We are geared to grow in America as well.

