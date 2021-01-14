It would be naive for me to assume that in six months we have done everything I wanted to accomplish. I am pleased about where we are after six months, and I believe that we have hit the target I had in mind. One is really about getting up-to-speed and be operational on client relationships, operational priorities, and so on. That has happened quite rapidly considering the context of covid. We have not wasted time and turned into execution. Being able to go live with the new organizational structure on 1 January is quite impressive. We have simplified and created a more efficient organization with less people focusing on internal issues, less internal frictions, and more opportunity to dedicate time to clients. There is absolute focus on our clients. The appetite, the energy, and the engagement of the leadership team on deals, is probably greater than it has ever been. So, it’s really the intensity in the market. Then, it’s about the level of discipline. Today, we have a team where people know their roles and responsibilities with clear KPIs (key performance indicators).