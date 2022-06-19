‘We are treating rural and urban India to be similar on aspiration’

Recently, we relaunched Colgate Strong Teeth, which is our flagship toothpaste. It is India’s No. 1 toothpaste and one of the most-used and most-distributed products in the country. It is bought or used by over 600 million people annually. What we needed to do with the relaunch is shine a light on the fact that strength of teeth is a critical part of your digestive process. It may sound straightforward, but I don’t think many people realize that the strength of teeth can make a difference to the quality of chewing, and hence, the quality of nutrition. So, for the relaunch, we got Shahid Kapoor, and progressive men/fathers who are taking the message across the country. We also relaunched Colgate Vedshakti, which is a portfolio of toothpaste, mouth spray and oil pulling. If you see that portfolio—the message is very simple, it’s talking about your overall health, not just your mouth. The other thing that we have been continually doing for the last four to five years is telling stories of optimism and doing it under the banner of Smile Karo Aur Shuru ho Jao—in Hindi and in different languages. This is the Colgate master brand living out its philosophy. We recently put a new story of Kiran Kanojia who is India’s first female blade runner.