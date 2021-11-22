‘We are trying to stir interest in home furnishing category’

One of the most important things for us was getting to know consumers in the India market. It was really important for us to visit customer homes, understand the day-to-day activities and look at how home furnishing played a role in their everyday life. In the initial years, we actually visited about 2,000 homes across all the major cities in India, trying to understand what life at home, in the Indian context, was all about. It really helped get into the details of what consumer behaviour in the context of home furnishing was. The second important step for us was to look at how our products fared. We actually placed Ikea products at customer homes, and really looked at what their usage pattern was.