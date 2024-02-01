We delayed profit by design: Yashish Dahiya
The company saw its share price cross the IPO price of ₹980 a share on Wednesday
MUMBAI : PB Fintech, the parent company of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, clocked its first ever profitable quarter for the period ending 31 December 2023. The company clocked a profit after tax of ₹37.2 crore as against a loss of ₹87 crore a year ago. This profit came on the back of a 43% revenue growth to ₹871 crore. The company saw its share price cross the initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹980 a share on Wednesday. The company, while delivering strong premium growth amid lower commissions, is expected to grow on the back of its online sales which grew more than 39% year on year for Q3FY24.