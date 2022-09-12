We don’t run India ops from Burbank: Disney’s Campbell

I’m not going to comment on the profitability or non-profitability, but I can say that we’re a public company, and we have a responsibility to our shareholders. Around the world, our strategy is to look at every sports right that’s coming up. We decide how much we’re willing to pay for them, and we’re disciplined about that in our approach. It’s public that we decided to look for linear and digital IPL rights, and we received the linear rights.