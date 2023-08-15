‘We expect rural recovery to be more enduring in future’6 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:57 PM IST
The launch of bridge packs, an expanding distribution network and an overall demand uptick have driven rural demand growth for Dabur, says CEO Mohit Malhotra
Consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd will continue to expand its portfolio across price points and build on its power brands, said chief executive Mohit Malhotra in an interview. The maker of Vatika shampoo and Hajmola candy reported an 8% rise in rural volumes in the June quarter, far more than the market’s 4% growth. Rural demand has been growing for Dabur, driven by the launch of bridge packs, an expanding distribution network and an overall demand uptick, Malhotra said. Edited excerpts.