‘We expect rural recovery to be more enduring in future’

You are bullish on a revival in rural demand. Can you elaborate?

We talk about rural so much because the contribution of Dabur’s business coming out of rural India is relatively higher compared to peers—they will be at 30-35%, we are in the 45-50% range. Rural is good for us. We have put up a lot of infrastructure—sub-stockists and rural yoddhas, etc. In the last two quarters, we’ve seen rural growth picking up. Volume is the barometer of our assessment of rural business, and volume has now turned from red to black. As India’s inflation goes down—last year, around the same time, inflation in Dabur’s raw material basket was in double-digits, now, we see inflation in the range of 2-2.5%. As inflation is ebbing, the cost of products is coming down for the consumer, and there is more money in the hands of the consumer. Therefore, spending is going up. Some macro factors behind a good rural performance were a good crop (rabi), but the harvest was impacted by unseasonal rains.