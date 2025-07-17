‘We have a LOT of main character energy’: OpenAI's Sam Altman backs Jensen Huang on AI and job losses

OpenAI founder Sam Altman said Thursday that he agrees with “lots of” what Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been saying about AI and jobs, adding that there is a “ton of stuff” people can still do in this world, arguing that humans still have a “LOT of main character energy”.

Altman's comments come following Huang's fundamental idea on AI and job losses — AI will not eliminate jobs on the whole but will fundamentally change how work is done.

Huang has from time to time emphasised that “100% of everybody’s jobs will be changed” but will not be eliminated because of Artificial Intelligence.

In a post on X, Sam Altman said, “agree with lots of what jensen has been saying about ai and jobs; there is a ton of stuff to do in the world [sic]”.

His comments echoed those of Jensen Huang, who last week noted, “The work that we do in our jobs will be changed. The work will change. But it's very likely — my job has already changed”.

Sam Altman on AI and job losses Sam Altman in his X post opined that as AI gets more ingrained in daily life, people will do a number of more things, for example —

“1) do a lot more than they could do before; ability and expectation will both go up”

“2) still care very much about other people and what they do”

“3) still be very driven by creating and being useful to others”

He said “for sure jobs will be very different” and we might think that the newer generation is just “playing games” rather than actually doing any work.

“And maybe the jobs of the future will look like playing games to us today while still being very meaningful to those people of the future. (people of the past might say that about us).”

Altman emphasised that questioning human's ability to do more work and getting more creative is a “bad bet”.