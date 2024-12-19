On-the-run Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi's birthday wishes for Vijay Mallya on X today led to the fugitive liquor baron replying: “We have both been wronged”.

The interaction, in turn, has triggered a barrage of memes, advice and anger from netizens online.

Friendship and Birthday Wishes On December 19, Modi took to X to wish Mallya, writing: “Wishing you my friend #vijaymallya a very #happybirthday - life sure has its ups and downs we have both seen it. This too shall pass. May the year ahead be your year. And you are surrounded by love and laughter. Big big hug [sic].”

To this, Mallya replied: “Thank you my dearest friend….we both have been wronged in a Country we tried to contribute to [sic].”

Mallya Takes Aim At Sitharaman Notably, on December 18, Mallya hit back at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim of recovering properties worth ₹14,131.6 crore, saying he was entitled to relief and the agencies should legally justify how they have taken more than two times the debt.

In a series of posts on X, questioning his label as an economic offender and demanding relief, Mallya posted, “The Debt Recovery Tribunal adjudged the KFA debt at ₹6203 crores including ₹1200 crores of interest. The FM announced in Parliament that through the ED, Banks have recovered ₹14,131.60 crores from me against the judgement debt of ₹6203 crores and I am still an economic offender. Unless the ED and Banks can legally justify how they have taken more than two times the debt, I am entitled to relief which I will pursue [sic].”

Netizens React With Memes, Anger, Advice Meanwhile, the Modi-Mallya interaction on social media led to a range of reactions online, with some netizens choosing to joke and others expressing anger at the fugitives.

One user on X simply said: “Na sharam, na lihaz,” and another echoed the same sentiment: “Thodi to sharam kro.”

One user pointed out the illegality of Modi's and Mallya's actions, saying: “Sir yehi thoda jayada hogaya, lalit modi has done illegal stuff… you shld be a poster boy of how you are judged by the company you keep.. focus on getting urself out of this mess rather than siding with other offenders [sic].”

Another wanted an explaination on behalf of employees left in trouble due to Kingfisher Airlines, “What about those crews who contributed towards your airline and you wronged them in a country from which you are absconding.. What about the money you took from the bank of this country…. What did you contribute? [sic]”