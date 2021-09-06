‘We have increased the size of our fifth fund to 1,000 cr’

The demand for capital is very high because there is a scarcity of the right kind of capital. Construction finance remains very difficult for most developers. Developers who have an established track record and have performed will get money. But there is a gap in the market. NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), which were the main source of project funding between 2013 up until 2018-19, have not been that active. So it largely boils down to banks to take the pole position. This is why we are also exploring transactions where we will do last mile project funding, and we will buy off loans from existing NBFC investors and also put in fresh money into a project. Borrowing costs have come off for large developers, but it still remains a lender’s market because of the scarcity of capital.