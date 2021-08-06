We have no reason to get acquired: Vedantu co-founder and CEO, Vamsi Krishna

Vamsi Krishna the co-founder and chief executive of live tutoring startup Vedantu appeared hassled on Friday, following media reports that his edtech start-up BYJU’s wants to acquire them. On Friday, news portal Entrackr was the first to report that BYJU’s was in advanced talks to acquire Vedantu for up to $800 million. Vedantu competes with BYJU’s in the live tutoring format for kindergarten to 12 (K-12) segment in India. Four individuals close to BYJU’s and Vedantu that Mint spoke to, said on condition of anonymity that BYJU’s did reach out to Vedantu between September and October last year to explore a buyout. However, there has been no such move this year.