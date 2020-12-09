We’ll hire 23,000 freshers in 2021: Cognizant chairman

We are proud of the great work being done by our employees in India and will continue to grow in the country. India is home to nearly 70% of our global workforce. India has been and will continue to be a prized asset and a critical hub of our leading-edge global delivery, solutioning and innovation capabilities. That’s why we continue to build our operations in India. Cognizant has been and continues to be one of the top recruiters of high-quality engineering, science, management and other talent from premier campuses across India. We have hired approximately 17,000 freshers from campuses this year, which is one of the highest percentages of campus hires-to-total hires since 2016. We expect to hire around 23,000 from campuses in 2021. The emphasis will be on hiring new talent in our digital battlegrounds—cloud, data, digital engineering, and internet of things (IoT) and other strategic areas such as cybersecurity, Salesforce and business modernization technologies.