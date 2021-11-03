‘We look for M&A opportunities to augment our capabilities in strategic areas’

We are excited about the opportunities around artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 that we have been able to unlock with Mindtree NxT’s capabilities. Last quarter, the IoT capabilities of Mindtree NxT helped us win transformation deals at leading multinational manufacturers of consumer goods, industrial products, building materials, and automobiles in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific. We leveraged our NxT capabilities to engage with a tier-1 insurance carrier on IoT-related product innovation, and provide product engineering services to the European arm of a large fintech company using a pod-based approach. We are also developing solutions around Mindtree NxT’s railroad offering.